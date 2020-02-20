Guterres invokes ‘spirit of Gandhi’ to ask for community reconciliation

United Nations, Feb 28 (IANS) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday invoked the “spirit of Gandhi” to ask for community reconciliation in Delhi that has been wracked by communal violence, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“Throughout his life, the Secretary General has been deeply inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and today the spirit of Gandhi is needed more than ever and it is essential to create conditions for true community reconciliation,” Dujarric said.

Guterres has been following the situation and is “saddened by the reports of death that we have seen over the past few days in New Delhi”, he said.

The Secretary General “again reiterates, as he has done in other places, his calls for maximum restraint and violence to be avoided,” Dujarric added.

As per the latest figures, at least 37 people have been killed in the violence this week sparked by protests against and counter-protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act designed to open an expedited pathway for victims of religious persecution from neighbouring Islamic or Muslim majority countries.

Mosques, residences and businesses have been attacked.

