UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the UK and looks forward to working closely with him, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

“The United Kingdom, as a permanent member of Security Council, is obviously a very important and critical partner to the United Nations on an extremely wide range of issues on our common agenda,” he said.

“We congratulate him and we look forward to working very closely with the new Prime Minister,” Dujarric added.

