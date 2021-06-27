UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed shock at the killing of three staff members of Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region.

“I am deeply shocked by the murder of three MSF humanitarian workers in Tigray, Ethiopia. This is totally unacceptable and an appalling violation of international humanitarian law. The perpetrators must be found and severely punished,” he said in a statement late Saturday.

Guterres expressed solidarity with UN humanitarian partners who are risking their lives to provide protection and relief to people in Tigray, reports Xinhua news agency.

The trio were travelling on the afternoon of June 24 when the MSF lost contact with them.

The next morning, their vehicle was found empty and their bodies were lying a few meters away, according to the MSF.

Since November 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which ruled the region.

Guterres reiterated the need for all parties to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law and international human rights law and to ensure the protection of civilians.

He called for an independent and swift investigation into this incident.

The UN chief further called for an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray and for urgent steps to peacefully resolve the conflict.

–IANS

ksk/