UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed a historic deal between Lebanon and Israel on the resolution of their maritime boundary dispute, said his spokesman.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the announcements that the governments of Lebanon and Israel have formally agreed to settle their maritime boundary dispute, as mediated by the US. He strongly believes this encouraging development can promote increased stability in the region and enhanced prosperity for the Lebanese and Israeli peoples,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN remained committed to assisting the parties, as requested, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The Secretary-General reiterated the commitment of the UN to support the effective implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, which deals with the aftermath of the 2006 Lebanon War between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as other relevant resolutions that remain essential to the stability of the region, it added.

On Tuesday, Israel and Lebanon made a “historic breakthrough” and agreed to establish a permanent maritime border between them.

A finalised deal would allow the neighbours, which remain formally at war, to exploit natural gas fields under the Mediterranean Sea.

While Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said it would strengthen its security and inject billions into its economy, Lebanese President Michel Aoun described the terms as “satisfactory”.

The details of the agreement, which covers an 860 sq.km triangle of the Mediterranean, have not been released.

