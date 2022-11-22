INDIA

Guv-CM spat deepens as Khan’s letter seeking regularisation of 20 workers surfaces

Hours after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Monday, slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan dispensation dubbing it a government “that works only for its cadres”, a two-year-old letter written by him to the chief minister seeking regularisation of 20 of the 45 casual workers surfaced.

Khan’s letter to Vijayan, dated December 29, 2020, that also talks about regularising a photographer who has been on contract for the past two decades.

Acting on it, the Vijayan government issued an order regularising the photographer Dileep Kumar, but did not act on the other 20 casual workers.

The sudden appearance of this letter indicates that the ongoing tiff between the two is not going to end anytime soon and that the CPI-M knows the only way to “control” Khan is by loopholes by scrutinising his tenure for the past nearly three years.

Khan, who was travelling for the past eight days, returned to the state on Monday morning and immediately slammed the Vijayan government terming it a “government that works only for its cadres”. There is no equality in law, he said, and asked the Vijayan government to move ahead with the Bill (which removes the Governor from the post of chancellor) set to come up at a special session of the Kerala Assembly on December 5.

