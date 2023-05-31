Following the tragic death of seven students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) in a car crash, the institute authority has set some strict rules for the hostels of the college.

The accident that happened on Monday at midnight.

The state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, visited AEC on Wednesday and interacted with the principal and other faculty members.

He said that the government has already ordered a probe into the matter, and the inquiry committee will submit a report that will cover the situations in all engineering colleges in the state.

The committee has been asked to submit a preliminary report by the day, and a detailed report will be submitted within 15 days.

Taking to Twitter, Pegu wrote, “Visited Assam Engineering College and discussed with the principal and hostel wardens about the tragic accident where 7 students of AEC lost their lives. Govt has already instituted an enquiry. The scope of the enquiry will cover all other Engineering Colleges of the state, too.”

Meanwhile, with many questions being raised regarding the functioning of the hostel at Assam Engineering College, the principal, Atul Bora, issued a notice with rigorous guidelines for all the hostels.

He instructed that boarders should preserve their attendance, departure, admittance, and leave times.

The boarders, who are discovered to be absent from the hostel without permission from the administration, will be monitored by surveillance teams, he continued, and disciplinary action, including notice to the parents, will be taken as soon as is practical.

The hostels will be constantly checked by special teams for the presence of prohibited individuals and goods.

Bora said, “To prevent any untoward incidents in the future, the police administration is entitled to pick up any boarders of hostels located off campus after the permitted hour and without a permission letter for good grounds.”

“Any breach of the restrictions would result in disciplinary action and unfavourable remarks on the certificates of the students,” he stated.

