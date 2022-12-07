INDIALIFESTYLE

Guwahati: Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

The Armed Forces Flag Day was celebrated at Raj Bhavan here Wednesday, officials said.

The event was held to honour the uniformed personnel who safeguard the nation’s frontiers and preserve the country’s territorial integrity.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi while addressing the gathering of Veer Naris, specially-abled soldiers, veterans, and serving armed forces personnel expressed his admiration for valour and sacrifice of the soldiers and veterans.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of all veterans and their dependents.

Governor Mukhi desired that “as a citizen of India all must make all-out efforts to take comprehensive care of the families and dependents of brave hearts who laid down their lives in the service of our motherland”.

To commemorate the occasion, the Governor released a Wall and a Table Calendar, which highlights the activities of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam involved in the welfare, well-being, and rehabilitation of former servicemen in the state.

