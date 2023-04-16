HEALTHINDIA

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials have said that including Barah, there are only two active Covid cases in Assam.

Though there are “almost negligible” Covid positive cases in Assam, yet the state is prepared to deal with a surge in cases, said state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

“We have increased our preparedness. Assam is doing well, and there is no need to panic. Tests have been conducted on a regular basis, and the positive cases are almost negligible, however, we have not brought down our guard,” he said.

A state Health Department official told IANS that more frequent flying abroad is the “root cause of elevated infection rates in some pockets of the country”.

“Kerala and Maharashtra are popular departure points for frequent international travel. As a result, we have seen a surge in the number of cases that typically begin in these two states. As Delhi is the centre, a significant number of positive cases are also evident there,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma, said, “The pattern of rise in Covid-19 cases starts from South India and North India, slowly coming towards the northeast.”

