Guy Ritchie caught texting on the go, handed driving ban for six months

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been banned from driving for six months after a cyclist filmed him texting while he was behind the wheel.

The director was spotted typing a message on his phone as he drove his car through London’s Hyde Park in November last year.

Ritchie has also been ordered to pay a fine of 666 pounds, as well as 166 pounds in prosecution costs and court fees, reports mirror.co.uk.

He has already been hauled up thrice previously for speeding offences in March 2017, and February and December last year.

In the video, Ritchie is seen waiting in traffic when the cyclist stops beside him.

“Hello my friend,” he says when he realises he is being watched.

The cyclist replies: “I don’t think you should be using your text messages while you are driving. I saw you doing it back there as well.”