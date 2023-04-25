Director Guy Ritchie, who has helmed the action-comedy film ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’, has shared that he watched every action and spy film he could get our hands on in the run up to the production of the film.

The film, which stars Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Statham, Bugzy Malone, follows the story of special agent Orsen Fortune as he learns about a dangerous arms deal. Putting together his best team of operatives they take on the charmingly villainous billionaire, Greg Simmonds played by Hugh Grant.

Talking about his inspiration for the action-comedy, Guy Ritchie said, “We had the idea to do a spy film about eight months prior to the start of production. In preparation, we watched every action and spy film we could get our hands on. I didn’t like our initial premise, so I started again. After I wrote a new scene, which now opens our story, I knew what the tone of the movie would be, and I liked it”.

Producer and co-screenwriter Ivan Atkinson said, “We wanted to do something different with the genre. Most spy films fall into one or two categories: they’re either a spoof or they take themselves very seriously. We wanted to find a middle ground”.

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’ is releasing on May 5, 2023 on Lionsgate Play in India.

