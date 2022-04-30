Director Raviarasu’s promising investigative thriller ‘Ayngaran’, featuring actors G.V.Prakash Kumar and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, will finally hit screens on May 5.

Actor G V Prakash, who, apart from playing the lead, has also scored music for this film, tweeted, “‘Ayngaran’ releases in theatres on May 5. From the director of ‘Eeti’. A film made with good intentions and good content. Need your love and support.”

Apart from G V Prakash and Mahima, the film will also feature Kaali Venkat, Arul Dass, Aadukalam Narein, Hareesh Peradi, Abishek, Irene and Siddharth in important roles.

The story is about how a crime takes place and the police is clueless about who the criminals are. Just when the gang that committed the crime feels reassured that there is no way the cops will be able to detect them, there comes a young engineering graduate, who with the help of his invention is able to track clues. What happens then is what the film is about.

The film, which was completed quite a while back, has been awaiting release because of one issue or the other.

Cinematography for the film is by Saravanan Abimanyu and editing is by Raja Mohammed.

20220430-180401