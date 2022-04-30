ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

GV Prakash-starrer ‘Ayngaran’ to release on May 5

NewsWire
0
0

Director Raviarasu’s promising investigative thriller ‘Ayngaran’, featuring actors G.V.Prakash Kumar and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, will finally hit screens on May 5.

Actor G V Prakash, who, apart from playing the lead, has also scored music for this film, tweeted, “‘Ayngaran’ releases in theatres on May 5. From the director of ‘Eeti’. A film made with good intentions and good content. Need your love and support.”

Apart from G V Prakash and Mahima, the film will also feature Kaali Venkat, Arul Dass, Aadukalam Narein, Hareesh Peradi, Abishek, Irene and Siddharth in important roles.

The story is about how a crime takes place and the police is clueless about who the criminals are. Just when the gang that committed the crime feels reassured that there is no way the cops will be able to detect them, there comes a young engineering graduate, who with the help of his invention is able to track clues. What happens then is what the film is about.

The film, which was completed quite a while back, has been awaiting release because of one issue or the other.

Cinematography for the film is by Saravanan Abimanyu and editing is by Raja Mohammed.

20220430-180401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actress Kasthuri hits back at those trolling her for tweeting on...

    Raj Tarun, Varsha Bollamma-starrer ‘Stand Up Rahul’ gets U/A certificate

    Bear Grylls: The wild has taught me importance of resilience

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman Khan slams contestants on how they deal...