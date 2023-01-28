BUSINESS/ECONOMYSOUTH ASIA

Gwadar to act as business hub of Pakistan: Traders

Traders from Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province have said the coastal city of Gwadar will act as a business hub of Pakistan under the project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, an official statement said.

In a meeting with the officials of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here, the delegation of the traders said that it is the right time for potential investors to consider investing in Gwadar, according to the statement.

Speaking with the ICCI president Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Alauddin Marri, former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan and a prominent businessman from Balochistan, said that the business opportunities in Gwadar will increase following the inauguration of Gwadar’s airport.

Marri said that local and foreign investors should invest in industries, including fisheries, petrochemical, tourism, trade logistics, processing and manufacturing industries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the occasion, Bakhtawari said that an ICCI delegation would soon visit Gwadar to see investment prospects and explore business opportunities in Gwadar.

He noted that Gwadar being the business hub of the country will reduce poverty and unemployment, and bring prosperity to the province.

