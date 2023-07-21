INDIA

Gwalior: Priyanka Gandhi pays floral tribute to Rani Laxmibai

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday paid floral tributes to Rani Laxmibai at her memorial in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

She was accompanied by former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and senior party leader Govind Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is leading the party’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, arrived here to address a public meeting at Mela Maiden in Gwalior.

It is the first time any Nehru-Gandhi family member arrived in Gwalior, the bastion of the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he shifted to BJP in 2020.

After paying tribute to Rani Laxmibai, Priyanka’s convoy headed towards Mela Maidan where she will be addressing a public rally.

On June 12, Priyanka Gandhi kickstarted her party’s campaign in MP by addressing a rally in Jabalpur, where she said that if the Congress was voted to power in the state, it would implement five schemes, including Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month to women, free electricity up to 100 units and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

