Gwen was hit hard after her youngest son started KG class

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (IANS) Singer Gwen Stefani felt “devastated” after her youngest Son Apollo started going to Kindergarten.

“I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got (two in) junior high. God gave me all three boys.. I’ve always been surrounded by boys,” the Grammy winner told “Entertainment Tonight”.

The singer and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale share Apollo and his older brothers, Zuma, 11, and Kingston, 13. After their 2015 split, Gwen went on to date singer Blake Shelton.

In June, a source told “usmagazine.com” about the country singer Shelton’s bond with Gwen’s sons. “He’s extremely close with them,” the insider revealed.

“Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around. They love it (at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch) because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

–IANS

nn/vnc