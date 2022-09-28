ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Gwyneth goes nude at 50 for mag shoot, says getting botox at 40 was ’embarrassing’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was “embarrassed” when going for Botox when she reached 40. Feeling the procedure was a “cliche,” the Oscar-winner, who turned 50 on September 27, said it was part of how she “freaked out” when she hit her 40th year.

“I feel great. I feel very happy and fulfilled and not scared and weirdly not freaked out about it,” she told Vogue on Tuesday in a chat to mark her 50th birthday about how she also had a crisis when she reached 30, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I remember turning 30 and feeling like there was so much pressure to be married and have a baby. I was not in a serious relationship when I turned 30, and I remember just thinking, ‘I’m disappointing my parents. I haven’t married my stockbroker or a lawyer, and I’m this weird artist.’ “

“When you’re in your 20s, you’re really a kid, and I think there’s this expectation that when you’re 30, you are going to really start to have a handle on your life. And then when I turned 40, I really freaked out. I remember going to some doctor and getting Botox. It was terrible; it was so embarrassing. I was like, ‘I’m such a cliche.’ “

“I thought I had to redefine so many aspects of who I am. It wasn’t as scary as I thought, by the way, but going into it I think I had a particular set of unique circumstances.”

The actress, who shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with her 45-year-old first husband Chris Martin, added turning 50 was easier.

The actress turned Goop founder, now married to 51-year-old TV producer Brad Falchuk, made the admissions alongside a photoshoot in which she stripped naked and was covered in gold paint to mark her milestone age.

She said, “And then turning 50, it’s been a lot smoother than I thought. For the last year or so leading up to it, I have been ruminating on these different chapters in a woman’s life.

“What does it mean to go through perimenopause and then later menopause? And why is that a taboo, and why are we put out to pasture?

“I’ve really recalibrated the way that I look at that stuff. I don’t relate to a 26-year-old model. I don’t want her life. I don’t want her face. I don’t want her experience. I’ve earned my life. I’ve earned my wrinkles.

“I have been through so many highs and lows, and there’s a sweetness that starts to emerge from that, from having lived, from being wise, from being humble, from loving and losing and all of this stuff.”

20220928-101201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kylie Jenner gives over $500K to cancer centre for adolescents, young...

    Walt Disney drops Pinocchio Trailer: Watch it here!

    Drake mourns Sidhu Moosewala’s death, shares picture

    Keith Thomas on directing horror film ‘The Vigil’