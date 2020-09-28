Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her 48th in ‘birthday suit’

Gwyneth Paltrow just marked her 48th birthday posing “in nothing but my birthday suit.”

The actress and Goop founder celebrated her birthday posing outdoors, with her arms strategically placed across her chest, revealing her bare body in the full-length shot posted to Instagram.

In her caption, Paltrow credited Goop’s new body butter with “making me think I can still get my kit off.”

Teenage daughter Apple Martin, who she mothered with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, did not necessarily agree. “MOM,” the 16-year-old commented, prompting fellow celebrity offspring Johnny Lowe (son of family friends Rob and Sheryl Berkoff Lowe) to quip that he’s “praying” that his own mother “doesn’t get any ideas from this.”

Paltrow, meanwhile, responded to her daughter’s embarrassed groan with laughing emojis.