Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys virtual cocktail hour with friends

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is practising social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. She recently took the digital route to enjoy a cocktail hour with her childhood friends.

Paltrow posted a photo from her digital hang out onto her Instagram account, which showed her catching up with five friends from her home, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Cocktail hour with the middle school gang,” she captioned the image.

As the world adjusts their daily life in accordance with the virus, the Hollywood star has been doing the same.

Last week, she went to the farmers’ market with her husband Brad Falchuk, armed with a face mask and pair of gloves.

The actress shared a photo of herself carrying her fresh vegetables, as she described her efforts to remain safe at the ordinarily busy market.

–IANS

