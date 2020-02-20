Gwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently hosted a makeup-free dinner for her and friends, including fellow Hollywood divas Kate Hudson and Demi Moore.

Paltrow posted photos from the gathering. “No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow,” the actress wrote on Instagram, reports eonline.com.

Moore, 57, also flaunted her make-up free look on Instagram and wrote: “What an incredible night makeup-free with these extraordinary women. I feel so nourished and full of joy. Thank YOU both for sharing your light, love and wisdom! Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel. So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful evening! #goopglow.”

–IANS

