Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, best known for her role as Pepper Potts, the secretary and later wife of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given some sound advice to young women, urging them to not be afraid to say no and set their boundaries.

According to ‘People’ magazine, in a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Story, the actress, 50, fielded fan inquiries, including one requesting advice for women in their 20s.

“Please do not be afraid to say ‘no’, she advised. “Please do not be afraid to set boundaries. Please do not be afraid to hurt people’s feelings.”

Paltrow, who is the mother of two, daughter Apple Martin, 19, and son Moses, 17, told her many female followers “Put yourself and what’s best for you ahead of making other people comfortable.”

The actress was also asked several health-related questions, where she said that she had a “really rough” time during the first trimester of her pregnancy, in response to a question related to her pregnancy.

“I wish more people had told me how hard it can be,” she answered. “I had a lot of people in my life who were like, ‘I feel amazing pregnant,’” and I felt so terrible. So the best thing is — it is so worth it, I can’t even tell you — but I hope it passes in the second trimester.”

