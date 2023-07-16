INDIA

Gwyneth Paltrow tells women to not be afraid to say, ‘No’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, best known for her role as Pepper Potts, the secretary and later wife of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given some sound advice to young women, urging them to not be afraid to say no and set their boundaries.

According to ‘People’ magazine, in a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Story, the actress, 50, fielded fan inquiries, including one requesting advice for women in their 20s.

“Please do not be afraid to say ‘no’, she advised. “Please do not be afraid to set boundaries. Please do not be afraid to hurt people’s feelings.”

Paltrow, who is the mother of two, daughter Apple Martin, 19, and son Moses, 17, told her many female followers “Put yourself and what’s best for you ahead of making other people comfortable.”

The actress was also asked several health-related questions, where she said that she had a “really rough” time during the first trimester of her pregnancy, in response to a question related to her pregnancy.

“I wish more people had told me how hard it can be,” she answered. “I had a lot of people in my life who were like, ‘I feel amazing pregnant,’” and I felt so terrible. So the best thing is — it is so worth it, I can’t even tell you — but I hope it passes in the second trimester.”

2023071640143

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The growth of lifestyle medicine sector in India

    Three arrested at Mumbai airport for concealing gold in undergarments

    FAIFA welcomes govt initiatives to curb gold and mobile smuggling, appeals...

    Battle for UP: BJP MP booked or poll code violation