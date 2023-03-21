ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Gwyneth Paltrow to appear in court after alleged hit and run ski crash

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known for her work in the ‘Iron Man’ franchise, ‘The Avengers’, ‘Contagion’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, is set to appear in a US court after “hit and run” ski crash allegations.

The actress has been accused of seriously injuring a man in a crash at a ski resort in 2016, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The mother of two is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that Paltrow skied “out of control” and hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, in Utah. Sanderson claimed that Paltrow collided with him “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”.

Proceedings are scheduled to last eight days, with opening statements in the jury trial due on Tuesday.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ states that Sanderson is seeking damages of $300,000, having had his previous claim for $3.1 million dropped.

The original claim, filed in 2019 stated, “This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”.

