Gwyneth Paltrow to be ‘guest shark’ in ‘Shark Tank’

Actor and founder of Goop Gwyneth Paltrow will join the series ‘Shark Tank’ as a guest shark for its 14th season.

It marks the actress’ first appearance on the business format, reports deadline.com.

She will be joined by DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu as a guest shark alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

Other guest sharks returning for the season are Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, Peter Jones, a dragon on the BBC’s version, known as ‘Dragon’s Den’, Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind and Kendra Scott.

The show returns on Friday September 23 with a live episode.

In addition to films such as ‘Emma’ and ‘Sliding Doors’, Paltrow founded lifestyle brand Goop in 2008 and became CEO in 2016.

The company has its own show on Netflix, a book imprint, retail stores, its own product lines including skincare and fragrances as well as its own health summit.

Back in 2017, Paltrow also starred in ‘Planet of the Apps’, which was a Shark Tank-esque format for Apple that focused on Silicon Valley-type startups. Her last on-screen role was in Netflix’s ‘The Politician’.

