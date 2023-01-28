Senior IPS officer and incumbent Special Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh would take charge as the new Director General of Police of Assam on February 1, officials said on Saturday.

Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will replace Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

He was earlier posted in New Delhi as inspector general of police at the National Investigation Agency and he was repatriated to his parent cadre at the request of the Assam government.

He came to Assam at the height of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement in 2019. Singh was also a part of the Special Protection Group (SPG) earlier.

In a tweet, Singh stated, “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Chief minister of Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police.”

