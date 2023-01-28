INDIALIFESTYLE

Gyanendra Pratap Singh to be next Assam Police chief

NewsWire
0
0

Senior IPS officer and incumbent Special Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh would take charge as the new Director General of Police of Assam on February 1, officials said on Saturday.

Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will replace Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

He was earlier posted in New Delhi as inspector general of police at the National Investigation Agency and he was repatriated to his parent cadre at the request of the Assam government.

He came to Assam at the height of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement in 2019. Singh was also a part of the Special Protection Group (SPG) earlier.

In a tweet, Singh stated, “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Chief minister of Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police.”

20230128-232606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Gill’s fifty takes Gujarat Titans to 171-6 against Delhi...

    ULFA(I) claims responsibility for attack on army convoy in Assam

    IPL 2022: Kohli meets Tendulkar following RCB’s win over Mumbai Indians

    KJo says Ranveer Singh is perfect for his biopic