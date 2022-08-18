INDIA

Gyanvapi case: Husband of plaintiff gets death threat from Pakistan

The husband of a woman plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case has lodged an FIR with the Varanasi police claiming that he has received a ‘sar tan se juda’ (beheading) threat from an unidentified caller using a Pakistan number.

The Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case hearing resumes in the court of the district judge from Thursday.

Station Officer (SO) Luxa, Anil Sahu, said, “We have lodged an FIR against unidentified person/s for issuing threats after receiving a complaint from Sohan Lal Arya.”

Arya told reporters that he was being threatened by someone calling from a mobile number of Pakistan.

“The caller is threatening me with the slogan ‘Sar tan se juda’ like the one related to Kanhaiya of Rajasthan (beheading like Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur in Rajasthan). The caller is issuing threats of dire consequences to pressurise us for withdrawing the case,” he added.

Arya claimed he received the calls from the same Pakistan number on March 19 and again on July 20.

“Moreover, a missed call of August 3 is also in the call list which was noticed by Laxmi Devi,” said Arya, stating that as the threat calls continued, he decided to bring the matter to the knowledge of commissioner of police and district magistrate.

Sohan Lal Arya is husband of Laxmi Devi, one of the five plaintiffs in case 693/2021 Rakhi Singh vs state of UP and others. They have moved the court seeking the right to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities inside the Gyanvapi compound.

Hearing on the issue of maintainability of the case is in progress in the court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha and the next hearing is scheduled on August 18.

20220818-055003

