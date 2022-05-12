In what can be termed as a big victory for the Hindu petitioners, a court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected the demand for the removal of advocate commissioner for the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The court has appointed two additional advocates to assist the advocate commissioner.

The Muslim petitioners had sought the removal of advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra on the grounds that he was doing the video survey of areas in the Gyanvapi mosque that are not specified in the order.

The court further said that the video survey will continue and will be completed by May 17.

The court further said that anyone who tries to stall the survey should be dealt with sternly.

