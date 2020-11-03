Gyms, indoor dining to reopen in Peel, York and Ottawa as Ontario moves to colour-coded COVID-19 response framework

Premier Doug Ford announced that his government has developed the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework as the province battles the pandemic during the fall and winter months. As a result, gyms and indoor dining will be open with capacity limits and restricted hours in Peel, York and Ottawa, Ford said Tuesday afternoon. Toronto has asked for one more week, he added.

The framework categorizes public health unit regions into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Lockdown being a measure of last and urgent resort.

Each level outlines the types of public health and workplace safety measures for businesses and organizations. These include targeted measures for specific sectors, institutions and other settings. The framework takes a gradual approach that includes introducing preventative measures earlier to help avoid broader closures and allow for additional public health and workplace safety measures to be introduced or removed incrementally, provincial officials said in a media statement.

Proposed classifications based on data for the week of October 26, 2020 can be found below. These will be confirmed by the province on Friday, November 6, 2020 and become effective on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Orange-Restrict:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit;

Ottawa Public Health;

Peel Public Health;

Toronto Public Health (may be delayed in entering Orange-Restrict level until November 14, 2020); and

York Region Public Health.

Yellow-Protect:

Brant County Health Unit;

City of Hamilton Public Health Services;

Durham Region Health Department; and

Halton Region Public Health.

The rest of the public health unit regions including Niagara, Peterborough, Sudbury, Waterloo, Windsor-Essex, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Simcoe-Muskoka, have been placed in the Green (Prevent) category. As of this time there are no public health unit regions in the Lockdown and Red (Control) categories.

Updated data will be used for final review by the Chief Medical Officer of Health and approval by Cabinet on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Going forward, the provincial government will continually assess the impact of public health measures applied to public health unit regions for 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods.

“This framework, developed in consultation with our health experts, will serve as an early warning system allowing us to scale up and scale back public health restrictions on a regional or community basis in response to surges and waves of COVID-19. By introducing public health measures sooner, we can keep this deadly virus at bay, bend the curve and reclaim a little more of our normal lives,” said Premier Ford.

Enhancements are also being made to Ontario.ca/coronavirus to include information about the spread of the virus, and public health and health system capacity on the website. This includes local cases by public health unit regions, the total number of cases, resolved cases, deaths, and tests completed and how many are positive.

The province says it will continue to add data sets as they become available, such as sources of outbreaks as a subset of overall cases. Officials feel this information will better help businesses, organizations and local communities access key information to prepare in advance for any changes in their region.