Gzb DM transferred as CEO Noida, Ajay Shankar Pandey new DM Gzb

Ghaziabad, July 13 (IANS) Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Ritu Maheswari has been transferred and Ajay Shankar Pandey will replace her, a government order said.

Dhanajay Shukla, special Secretary, on Friday wrote to Maheswari that you are being transferred as the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Noida.

In another government order, Shukla stated to Pandey that he has been transferred as the district magistrate Ghaziabad.

