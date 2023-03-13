HEALTHINDIA

H3N2 influenza threat: Bihar hospitals on high alert

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines to all hospitals in Bihar after a woman in the state capital tested positive for H3N2 influenza virus on Saturday.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment in Rajendra Institute of Medical Research in Agam Kuan locality here.

ICMR has written letters to every state and Bihar government has sent an advisory to civil surgeons of all the districts.

Keeping this in view, Patna Medical College and Hospital has reserved 20 beds for the patients of H3N2 flu.

According to an official, PMCH has a special Covid section in Tata ward and 20 of its beds are being reserved for H3N2 influenza.

Doctors have advised every person to stay away from the crowded places and wear face masks. Any person having a cold and cough with fever for more than three days should consult doctors.

H3N2 influenza is one of the variants of Swine Flu (H1N1) and the symptoms are also similar.

20230313-103002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vietnam logs 69,128 new Covid-19 cases, total tops 3mn

    Undergraduate dies of severe cardiac arrest at Gujarat college

    Covid fears: K’taka CM says guidelines soon for New Year celebration

    Odisha’s Covid trajectory rises, 1,897 fresh cases detected