H3N2 scare: No holidays for schools in TN, says Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian on Wednesday announced that there will not be any holidays for students up to Class 9 in the state due to the H3N2 scare

Talking to reporters after neighbouring Puducherry declared a holiday for students upto Class 8 due to the increase in H3N2 cases, he said that the incidence of H3N2 cases was not high in Tamil Nadu and rumours must not be spread.

He said that people with fever and influenza must isolate themselves and asked people to wear masks and to keep a safe distance from others.

The minister also called upon the people to maintain Covid protocol in the state and said that rumours should not be spread about the incidence of the viral fever.

The Tamil Nadu State Public Health Department has also asked people to wear masks and to keep safe distances. The Health Department has also directed the district administrations to closely monitor the increasing cases of fever in their respective districts and to keep a tab on it.

