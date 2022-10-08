BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Hackers steal over $100 mn from top crypto exchange Binance

NewsWire
0
0

World’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has confirmed that hackers have stolen more than $100 million from its platform.

The Binance Blockchain, also known as BNB Chain, said that a total of 2 million BNB tokens — worth nearly $568 million — were initially stolen by the hacker.

However, the company suspended the BMB Chain which resulted in more than $100 million being vanished, while the rest of the tokens couldn’t be transferred by the cybercriminals.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet that the company estimates the impact of the breach to be between $100 million and $110 million.

“The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe. We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide further updates accordingly,” Zhao posted late on Friday.

The exploit was through a sophisticated forging of the low-level proof into one common library.

The company said that it will give $1 million for each significant bug found by researchers in the BNB Chain.

“There is a bounty for catching hackers, up to 10 per cent of the recovered funds,” the company announced.

“A new on-chain governance mechanism will be introduced on the BNB Chain to fight and defend future possible attacks,” it added.

There has been a series of attacks on targeting vulnerabilities in cross-chain bridges on crypto exchanges in the recent past.

In June, a hacker exploited a bug to steal $100 million from Harmony’s Horizon Bridge.

In August, cyber-criminals stole $190 million worth of crypto from the Nomad cross-chain bridge.

According to Blockchain data provider Chainalysis, nearly $2 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen in cross-chain bridge hacks to date.

20221008-102004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Industry eyes increased fund allocation for health in budget

    Zoomcar raises $92mn from SternAegis Ventures, other investors

    Centrum Broking gives ‘buy’ call for HG Infra Engg, PI Industries,...

    Rupee ends marginally up, but remains near record low