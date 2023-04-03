INDIASCI-TECH

Hackers stole data in ‘network security’ breach: Western Digital

Data storage leader Western Digital said on Monday that cyber-criminals exfiltrated data from its systems during a “network security incident”.

On March 26, Western Digital had identified a network security incident involving its systems.

In connection with the ongoing incident, an unauthorised third party gained access to a number of the company’s systems. Upon discovery of the incident, the company implemented response efforts and initiated an investigation with the assistance of leading outside security and forensic experts.

“This investigation is in its early stages and Western Digital is coordinating with the law enforcement authorities,” it said in a statement.

The company said it is implementing proactive measures to secure its business operations, including taking systems and services offline, and will continue taking additional steps as appropriate.

As part of its remediation efforts, Western Digital is actively working to restore impacted infrastructure and services.

“While Western Digital is focused on remediating this security incident, it has caused and may continue to cause disruption to parts of the company’s business operations,” it said.

