Music director Simon K King, who is one of the music directors of Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Stalin’s upcoming webseries ‘Paper Rocket’, says he had a lovely time working with music directors Dharan Kumar and Ved Shankar on the project.

Taking to Twitter, Simon K King said, “Happy to be associated as the music director and background score composer for Kiruthiga akka’s ‘Paper Rocket’! Had a lovely time working on this one with my fellow composers Dharan Kumar and Ved Shanker.”

The web series, which is to be streamed on the OTT platform Zee5, was announced recently at an event called ‘Oru Awesome Thodakkam’.

‘Paper Rocket’ is produced by Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Entertainment and has Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran playing the lead roles.

Apart from the lead actors, the series will also feature K Renuka, Karunakaran, Nirmal Palazhi, Gouri G. Kishan, Dheeraj, Nagineedu, V, Chinni Jayanth, Kaali Venkat, Poornima Bhagyaraj, G.M. Kumar, Abishek, Priyadarshini and many others.

At the ‘Oru Awesome Thodakkam’ event, the first single track from the series, ‘Kaalai Maalai’ was launched. The soul-stirring melody, composed by Dharan Kumar and written by Vivek, has been sung by Sid Sriram.

