INDIA

Had Patel been PM, India would be free from most of its problems: Amit Shah

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a programme organised at Sardar Patel School in Delhi on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Addressing the students, he said that there is a general opinion in the country that had Sardar Patel been India’s first Prime Minister, India would not have faced most of the problems it is facing today.

In view of the Morbi tragedy in Gujarat, the programme was cut short and it began after observing a minute’s silence. Shah told children that Sardar Patel got maximum votes in the Congress Working Committee. He could have become the Prime Minister but he chose otherwise.

Shah added that Patel was the force behind India’s cooperative movement in the form of AMUL. The map of India would not be like it is today without Sardar Patel’s efforts. It would be incomplete. If Jammu & Kashmir is the country’s crown, that is also because of him.

The Home Minister also mentioned that India is the fifth largest economy in the world, surpassing Britain. “The country has left behind the ones who ruled it for 150 years.”

“Sardar Patel has also gave us mature democracy. It was he who gave the task of drafting the Constitution to Ambedkar and also intervened to balance it,” Shah added.

He went on to say that after 75 years, the country is now secure. “No one can insult the border or the Indian army today. Sardar also brought forth 80 crore citizens who led different lifestyles.”

20221031-180007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal CM asks MLAs to provide home isolation kit to patients

    Karnataka logs in 39,305 new Covid cases, 596 deaths

    Sports ministry provides financial assistance to Indian swimmers for upcoming meets

    Battle for UP: Cong manifesto promises loan waiver for farmers, 20L...