South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell believes the Proteas are ready to put their poor performance behind from the loss in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram against India when the second match takes place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

The tourists suffered a heavy eight-wicket loss in the T20I series opener that took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday — a match in which they were restricted to a 106 for eight after losing their first five wickets in a disastrous opening 15 balls for just nine runs.

“I think it’s just one of those things. They bowled really well and it was just one of those games. Every now and again you get games like that, but our batters have been world-class over the last couple of years, so it’s not something for us to panic about. Obviously, we have had some reflections about that game and no’ it’s about putting those right (in Guwahati),” said Parnell in the pre-match press conference.

In the first T20I, Parnell was amongst a few players to walk away with some credit, having struck a fighting 24, with Aiden Markram (25) and Keshav Maharaj (41) also playing key knocks with the bat.

“The first T20 didn’t exactly go according to plan but now we’re at a new venue. We’ve had some time to think about what went wrong on that first game and will definitely be trying to put those things right come tomorrow night,” added Parnell.

Asked about the way to approach batting in the first few overs of T20s in India, Parnell explained, “I think it’s a bit of a catch-22. Certainly, experience tells you that the new ball in India does swing so that first one of two overs you have to have a look.”

“For every single batter that is different, they have their own game plans and again we have to give credit to the Indian seamers, they bowled really well in the firs’ T20, so it’s just about trying to find ways to counter that come the second game.”

Despite the forgettable showing in the opening match of the series, Parnell believes South Africa’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this month are well on track.

“We were here in India a few months ago and then we went over to the UK to play against England and Ireland and now we’re back here again before going to the World Cup, so preparations have been good. We’re now looking forward to the last two T20s and then the ODIs as well before getting to Australia.”

