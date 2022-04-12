The teaser and poster of the upcoming biopic ‘Haemolymph’ were released on Tuesday.

The film, helmed by debutant director and writer Sudarshan Gamare, is based on the false implication of a school teacher named Abdul Wahid Shaikh and it showcases how it ruined his life.

The teaser shows how an innocent school teacher gets falsely accused and how his and his family’s life is turned upside down. The poster also echoes the same communication. ‘Haemolymph’ – The invisible blood refers to the spilt blood of people who don’t matter or who are treated as insects.

Commenting on the launch, writer and director Sudarshan Gamare says, “A lot of people told me not to make this film as my first film, but when I heard about Wahid and started reading more, I thought this is an important film which needs to be told.”

“The more I started researching the more engrossed I got and started to think, about how one false implication can spoil not only the person’s life but also others around him. When we decided to make the film, I didn’t want it to be a biopic but I wanted to highlight certain stories whose lives have been ruined”, he adds.

The film, which stars newcomer Riyaz Anwar in the lead role of Abdul Wahid Shaikh, is slated to hit the theaters on May 27.

Talking about his role, Riyaz Anwar says, “When Sudarshan approached me with the thought of the film, I immediately jumped onto it. We both did a lot of readings and research, what hit us the most was how one false statement ruined an innocent’s life and the struggle he had to go through for 9 years to get the truth out.”

Produced by Tikatbari and AB Films Entertainment in association with Adiman Films and co-produced by ND9 Studios, the film has been written and directed by Sudarshan Gamare.

It also stars Rohit Kokate, Ankit Mhatre, Dutta Jadhav, Nilam Kulkarni, Ruchira Jadhav, Sunil Tambe, Vijaya Mahajan and Sagar Pable. Mujtaba Aziz Naza has done the background score with Rohan Rajan Mapuskar taking the onus of cinematography.

