Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 17 (IANS) One of the most wanted terrorist by India, the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attack and several cases of terror crime in the country and Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested in Pakistan by the counter terrorism unit on Wednesday, Geo TV reported.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Saeed while he was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala. The CTD officials are expected to hold a news conference later in the day regarding the arrest.

Sources in Islamabad confirmed that Saeed co-founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, another banned terror outfit, who was to appear in an anti-terror court in Pakistan relating to a case of terror funding, was arrested earlier in the day.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday had granted pre-arrest bail to the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and three others in a case pertaining to the banned outfit’s alleged illegal use of land for its seminary.

–IANS

deepak/in