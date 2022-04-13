Supermodel Hailey Baldwin has walked the ramp for some of the leading fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Off-White among others. She was recently in the news for her health scare when she collapsed due to a blood clot in her brain, which according to her was resolved without any medical intervention.

The supermodel also finds herself in the news because of her very popular pop star husband, Justin Bieber. The couple tend to provide paparazzi plenty of opportunities to capture their PDA, something the couple has never shied from.

Hailey also recently announced that she has retired from runway modelling. She has now turned entrepreneur and has launched her new skincare range called ‘Rhodes’, which also happens to be her middle name.

Hailey recently was on the cover of ‘Allure’ magazine’s May issue and in that she shared her top ten beauty tips that she herself follows religiously and she says it’s because of these routines that she can boast of a flawless and youthful skin.

The model said, on days that she doesn’t wear makeup, she simply brushes up her brows and sets off.

Her second tip is, “Always take your skincare routine seriously, but never yourself”

Third advice is to always keep body lotion with you at all times.

Fourth – always keep lips hydrated

Fifth – keep the glazed donut look before going to bed. Glazed donut is a technique where you layer skincare products on the face one after another, until you get a dewy finish. This keeps the skin moisturised and supple. She had shared a video of how she layers her skin for the donut glaze look on her Instagram a while back.

Sixth – Hailey is a big believer of SPF and says it’s imperative to “always protect your skin.” “It’s not optional,” she adds.

Seventh – Using face tools for a spa-like experience.

Eighth – She says that double cleanse in a necessity and should always be done.

Ninth – She reminds everyone that taking care of nails is as important as taking care of skin. Tenth – the last tip Hailey shares is that she always sets aside time at home to take a relaxing bath.