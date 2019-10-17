Hailey Baldwin defends her right to celebrate Halloween

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) Model Hailey Baldwin has defended her right to celebrate Halloween while practising her Christian faith, saying devils and demons are scared of her.

The model, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, claimed that she has “re-defined” Halloween as “her own holiday”.

In an Instagram rant that has since been deleted, the 22-year-old model said she celebrates the spooky holiday because, not in spite of, her religious beliefs, reports mirror.co.uk.

Asked by a fan, “Halloween yes or no”, the star went on a rant.

“I’m a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically?” she wrote as she started her post.

“It means I redefine everything in culture. Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh that’s now Jesus birthday. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that’s now Easter Weekend. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits? Oh now it’s All Saints Day and we celebrate the victorious church that has been overcome by the blood of the lambs!! Candy please,” she continued.

The model added: “I’m not afraid of the world. I’m not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me. Halloween is now my holiday and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the Saints.

“What now? I’ll dress up however I like! My favourite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It’s my party and you’re invited. I’m alive today and a Saint tomorrow. Give me candy.”

Last week, Baldwin was criticised after she took to Instagram to ask her followers what she should dress up as for Halloween.

One follower responded to Baldwin’s request by asking: “Aren’t you Christian?”, to which she said: “Yes. I still dress up for Halloween.”

–IANS

sug/bc