Hailey Bieber rubbishes pregnancy rumours

by

Model Hailey Bieber has clarified that she is not expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey took to her Instagram Story and said she is “not pregnant”.

According to the model, a publication had intended to report that she is expecting her first child with the singer.

She wrote: “So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important aka the election.”

Hailey and Justin are yet to become parents, but they have discussed having kids.

In February, Justin had said that they would start a family “in due time”, but have some things to check off their to-do list before that.

Justin had said: “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure.”

Hailey recently revealed she is excited to have kids, particularly a daughter that she can pass her cashmere sweaters down to. She joked that she is saving her Bottega Veneta sweater for her daughter because “it’s never going to go out of style”.

