Hailey Bieber has had enough of the “made-up” feud with Selena Gomez.

Hailey, the wife of Justin Bieber, recently appeared on Bloomberg’s ‘The Circuit’ and addressed what’s been going on with Selena, after being asked by host Emily Chang.

Though Chang didn’t use Selena’s name directly, clips of news stories mentioning the two women appeared on screen, reports People magazine.

“I don’t think that this is about me, and Selena Gomez,” Hailey, 26, said.

“This is not about this pitting between two women – it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous.”

“And I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused, because I’m not okay with (it). I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person. I want to be able to bring people together and I think that it was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and it doesn’t have to be about this whole divisive nature,” she added.

As per People, Chang added that the story is a “frustrating old narrative” of two women pitted against each other “because of a man.”

“I hate it,” Hailey agreed, adding: “I’ve hated it since the beginning and it goes back to being misunderstood. Time and time again I say there is no issue and it’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.”

