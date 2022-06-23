Model Hailey Bieber, wife of pop singer Justin Bieber has reportedly been sued for trademark infringement over her skincare line Rhodes, which she launched earlier this month.

According to reports, a 9-year-old company which shares the same name as her skincare line, sued Hailey on Tuesday, June 22.

The cofounders of the clothing brand (Rhodes) – Phoebe Vickers and Purna Khatau filed the suit against Hailey in the U.S. District Court in New York. Their suit states that Hailey is creating market confusion by promoting a skincare line under the same ‘Rhodes’ name.

In the filing, Khatau stated that she and Vickers launched their company way back in 2013 and since then “dedicated ourselves to growing and nurturing the RHODE brand through much personal sacrifice and hardship.”

As per the lawsuit, they further stated that their brand is now considered reputable and is sold in luxury stores like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. Celebrities like Rihanna, Beyonce and Mindy Kaling have worn clothes of their brand. As per their filing, RHODE is expected to make around $14.5 million revenue in 2022.

Hailey who is married to singer Justin Bieber has promoted her business through her husband who posted about it on his social media which has a following of 243 million and with just one posting they received over 1.5 million likes.

The co-founders also said that Hailey had attempted to buy the rights of their brand name four years ago but they had refused to sell it.

Speaking about Vicky and Purna said, “Unfortunately, that Hailey is currently focusing on skin care while we focus on fashion has not been preventing brand confusion, and it won’t in the future. We’re both part of a larger beauty market in which fashion and cosmetics closely overlap and often collaborate.”

They further stated, “Hailey has stated that she wants to pursue a clothing line, and she even applied for ‘Rhode’ as a trademark for clothing. We welcome competition – we just don’t want competitors using our name.”

Hailey Bieber is yet to respond to this controversy.