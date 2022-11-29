ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Hailey’s newest health scare is an ovarian cyst ‘the size of an apple’

NewsWire
0
0

Model Hailey Bieber showed an image of her torso to clarify that she is not pregnant, but instead, is suffering from an ovarian cyst.

Hailey detailed a recent health challenge alongside an image posted to her Instagram Stories, reports eonline.com.

Hailey is seen lifting up her sweatshirt to show her torso, though she clarified that the inflated area was “not a baby.”

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

“It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional,” she continued.

“Anyway, I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

Beiber, who is married to Justin Bieber, has been open about previous health scares, including one earlier this year that led to a hospitalisation.

In April, Hailey shared that she experienced a “mini stroke” that led to the discovery of a heart condition. After undergoing a medical procedure to close the hole in her heart, Hailey said she was “recovering well.”

“I feel great,” she said in a YouTube video.

“The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.”

20221129-192203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Dune: Part Two’ release pushed, to clash with ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

    Michael Douglas remembers how Debra Winger bit him

    Dwayne Johnson reacts to 46% of respondents rooting for him to...

    Sebastian Stan: Learning drums from scratch for Tommy Lee role was...