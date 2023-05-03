Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) signed an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) to synergise their professional capabilities towards capacity building, education, research and consulting, the official release stated on Wednesday.

The two institutions aspire to design and deliver innovative training programmes in the area of leadership development, strategy, corporate finance, governance, valuation, mergers and acquisitions, etc.

The programmes are offered to HAL officers and participants from other organisations. The MoU envisages exchange of knowledge and resources between HAL and IICA for conducting research, training and consultancy sessions.

C.B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL said that HAL Management Academy as an apex learning and development centre for officials, has in-depth understanding of the training needs and takes care of competence development requirements at various levels of the organisation. The MoU will provide a long and sustained collaboration between the two reputed institutions in the spirit of Industry-Academia interface, he added.

Praveen Kumar, Director General and CEO, IICA said, “The IICA as a premier institution providing astute and credible intellectual leadership in corporate regulation, governance and running sustainable businesses looks forward to collaborate with HAL as a step to equip CPSEs enhance their competitive edge while operating in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment.”

