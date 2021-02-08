Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) would make head-up display (HUD) systems for pilots in partnership with Israel’s Elbit Systems Electro Optics Elop Ltd, the aerospace major said on Monday.

“We signed a pact with Elbit to make and supply digital overhead head-up display (HUD) systems for guiding pilots in navigating their aircraft,” HAL said in a statement here.

A HUD system displays data or information for pilots to view with their head up and looking straight instead of seeing it in instruments on dash board at a lower angle in the cockpit.

Though HUD systems were developed for military aviation, they are also being used in commercial aircraft, automobiles and other applications.

“The HUD systems will be initially produced at our Korwa plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. A dedicated facility will be set up for volumes later,” said an HAL official.

The company will upgrade its facility by acquiring the latest technology on HUD systems.

“The digital HUD system with modern optics provides sharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motion box,” said the statement.

The company has supplied to Indian Air Force about 500 HUDs for their Sukhoi-30MKI, Jaguar and MiG-27M upgrade fighters’ fleet.

“Our Korwa plant had a licensed transfer of technology agreement with Elbit for setting up the facility to make and maintain cathode-ray tube HUDs in the past.

Elbit participated in the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 expo February 3-5.

–IANS

fb/vd