Halep beats Svitolina, reaches Wimbledon final

London, July 11 (IANS) Seventh seed Simona Halep eased past Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in straight sets to reach the women’s final at the Wimbledon here on Thursday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Halep, the French Open champion in 2018, took one hour and 13 minutes for the 6-1, 6-3 victory to enter the final in a Grand Slam event for the fifth time, Xinhua news reports.

Halep, whose previous best feat here was a last four finish in 2014, will fight for her second Grand Slam title against the winner of the other semifinal between seven-time winner Serena Williams and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.

