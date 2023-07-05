INDIA

Half-burnt bodies of two women found in UP’s Badaun

Half-burnt bodies of two unidentified women were found wrapped in two separate polythene bags in a pond in Bachi village of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, late on Tuesday evening. 

The pond is located near Badaun-Kakrala road under the Ushait police circle.

According to police, the women were wearing salwar-suits and their faces were burnt. After getting the information, SSP Badaun, O.P. Singh, along with forensic experts and additional force, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified killer under sections of murder and causing disappearance of evidence at Ushait police station.

According to police, the hands of both the women were tied and they were probably killed somewhere else and later dumped in the pond.

SSP Singh said: “We have sent the bodies for autopsy. The investigation is on. We have shared the information with police stations across the region, and a breakthrough in this case is expected soon.”

