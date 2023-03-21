INDIA

Half-burnt body of woman recovered in K’taka, sacrifice suspected

In a ghastly incident, Karnataka police on Tuesday recovered the half-burnt body of a woman in Koppal district, with preliminary investigations suggesting that she was sacrificed for treasure.

The body of the woman, identified as 26-year-old Nethravathi Kuri, was found near her home in Gabbur village.

Kuri was the mother of a one and a half year old child.

The police have ruled out the possibility of suicide and suspect it to be a case of murder.

A few items used to perform black magic were also recovered from the crime spot.

Police sources explained that since Monday was a full moon day, the victim had been sacrificed by miscreants.

The Koppal Rural police have taken up the case for investigation and are recording statements of family members and local people.

Further investigation is on.

