A cache of leaked Pentagon documents recently confirmed a secret that many have suspected for years, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly admitted that Canada is unlikely to ever meet the two per cent military defence spending target recommended by NATO.

Amid this, a new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians less enthusiastic about their perception of the country’s international reputation than they have been in recent years. Half of Canadians (51%) say Canada has a good or very good reputation abroad, while one-quarter say it is poor or very poor (25%) and one-quarter (24%) say it is average. Notably, there has been a 33-point drop since 2018 in the proportion offering a positive view.

While there is concern that Trudeau’s private admission on Canada’s willingness to spend on defence might damage the country’s standing among allies – two-in-five (42%) say this – Canadians are divided as to whether their nation should strive to satisfy the defence-spending goal set by NATO members. Presented with the current and projected percentages and figures in billions of dollars required to hit two per cent, the largest group – 47 per cent – would increase spending to the NATO goal, while another seven per cent would increase spending further, beyond that recommendation. That said, one-in-three Canadians (34%) say that the current spending level of 1.3 per cent of GDP is fine, and one-in-eight (12%) say even that is too high and it should be reduced. The proportion saying Canada should increase its spending to two per cent or higher has increased 11 points since 2019.

Among the largest drivers of divergence on this issue are age and gender. Women and men younger than 35 are much more likely than those older to say that spending should be reduced, while men older than 34 are most supportive of an increase to or beyond the two per cent target.