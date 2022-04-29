INDIA

Half of India reels under scorching sun, UP’s Banda records 47.4 degrees C

Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius and at least half a dozen places across India recorded maximum temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius as a massive heat wave swept across 14 states and UTs on Friday.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh while heat wave conditions prevailed in many parts over Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and at some parts over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, in isolated pockets over western Jammu division, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Punjab, and Kutch in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has predicted there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over many parts of northwest India till May 2, no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over many parts of Central India and Gujarat till May 1, and no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of east India till Saturday.

It has already predicted relief for much of NW India and central India due to a fresh Western Disturbance over NW Himalayan Region on May 2.

