ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Halle Bailey of ‘The Little Mermaid’ shares Beyonce’s advice to deal with racism

NewsWire
0
0

Rising Hollywood star Halle Bailey said that she is glad to have a bonafide Hollywood superstar like Beyonce on her side as she continues to find fame.

The 23-year-old actress and singer will soon be taking over the box-office as Ariel in a live version adaptation of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’, reports mirror.co.uk.

The lavish adaptation is set to hit screens later this month when fans will finally be able to see Halle swim, splash and sing her way through the iconic musical.

When her casting was announced back in July 2019, vile racist comments were directed towards Halle via social media.

Halle revealed that she was able to turn to a mega star for advice on how to handle the situation.

She said: “I had a private conversation with Beyonce who told me not to read the comments on any social media I post. It’s kind of sad – but very good advice for your mental health.”

“I started in the industry so young that mental health has always been something I have tried to prioritise.”

Halle and her older sister Chloe have a special friendship with 41-year-old Beyonce who offered them a record deal after seeing them cover one of her songs on YouTube.

The sisters subsequently signed a six album deal with Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment record label – with Chloe releasing her debut album, In Pieces, earlier this year.

The duo previously released albums together under the moniker Chloe X Halle – with The Kids Are Alright released in 2018 and Ungodly Hour release in 2020.

After being snapped up by Beyonce when they were 15 and 16, Halle added that she is stunned she is able to call on the chart topping icon for creative advice.

The Little Mermaid also stars British actor Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as the villainous sea witch Ursula.

Voice performances will come from Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Awkwafina as Scuttle the gannet, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder the fish.

20230514-112404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris Hilton: Didn’t know that I’d become highest-paid female DJ in...

    Grammy Awards: Harry Styles wins Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Harry’s...

    Lewis Capaldi reveals he has Tourette’s Syndrome

    Rob49, French Montana’s bodyguard shot at during music video filming in...